Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a reduce rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

CRZO stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,272.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,685,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 583,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $14,487,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

