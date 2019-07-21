Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$345.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$326.00 to C$345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$331.80.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at C$310.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$228.35 and a 1-year high of C$323.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500012 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.