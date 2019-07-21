Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of BC stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Brunswick by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $144,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

