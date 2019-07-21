Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post sales of $204.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.30 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $223.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $796.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $800.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $906.97 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 412,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $169,540.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,577 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $100,374.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,163 shares of company stock worth $893,669 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,997,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

