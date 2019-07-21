Brokers Offer Predictions for Mercer International Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MERC opened at $13.15 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $842.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Mercer International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 895,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.