Brokerages Set PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) PT at $34.00

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,239. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

