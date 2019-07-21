Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $152.74

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.74.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 545,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,343,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 367,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,793. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $171.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

