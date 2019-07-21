Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $33.67

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of BOOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 583,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,775. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $936.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 407.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
