Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $33.67

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 583,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,775. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $936.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 407.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

