Brokerages Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.86. Dana posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dana has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

