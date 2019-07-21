Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $565.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 117.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

