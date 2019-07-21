Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.10.

BOOT stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $931.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 478,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

