Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Boku stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Boku has a one year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 189.45 ($2.48).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

