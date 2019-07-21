Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Boku stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Boku has a one year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 189.45 ($2.48).
Boku Company Profile
