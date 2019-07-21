Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells $149,983.37 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $149,983.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kate Haviland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Kate Haviland sold 11,952 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $1,152,889.92.

Shares of BPMC opened at $97.75 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 96,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.