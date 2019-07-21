Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to report $207.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.40 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $168.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $903.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.80 million to $941.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.90 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.35 million.

Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,636. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $122,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 31,565 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $474,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,886 shares of company stock worth $2,018,217. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 475,262 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,256,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 229,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,300,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

