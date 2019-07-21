Block-Logic Reaches Market Capitalization of $201,923.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $201,923.00 and $537.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.