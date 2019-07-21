BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE BJ opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $112,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Glynn sold 68,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,859,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,181,773 shares of company stock valued at $226,147,455 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $2,995,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 270.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 73.3% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 68.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.