BidaskClub Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $258.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $387.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total value of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,839,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

