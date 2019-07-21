BidaskClub Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRR. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of RRR opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $299,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,092,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $14,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 573,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 124.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 484,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,237 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

