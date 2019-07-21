BidaskClub Upgrades Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KIDS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Verastem to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 target price on Genomic Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

KIDS opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. Research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

