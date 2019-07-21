BidaskClub Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after buying an additional 899,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Groupon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,655,793 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Groupon by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,264 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.