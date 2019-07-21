BidaskClub Lowers Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 255,610 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,727,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,679,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

