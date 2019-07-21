BidaskClub Downgrades Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Hold

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 2,083,081 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $49,181,542.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $509,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 908,118 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $21,331,691.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,843.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,871,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,995,807. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.