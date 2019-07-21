BidaskClub Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CECE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

CECE stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.42 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

