Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

