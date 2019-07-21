Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $7.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acreage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 33.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

