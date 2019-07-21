Augur Trading Down 12.8% This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.76 or 0.00119734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Zebpay, BitBay and LATOKEN. Augur has a total market cap of $140.39 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00291361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.01679863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00122308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Liqui, Kraken, Koinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Upbit, ABCC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, DragonEX, AirSwap, Crex24, Bitsane, BitBay, IDEX, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Binance, Bithumb, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

