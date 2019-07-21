Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

ACBI opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $411.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $33,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

