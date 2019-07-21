AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,553.85 ($85.64).

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Dunoyer acquired 8,500 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley acquired 520 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,390 ($83.50). 1,748,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,299.76. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.