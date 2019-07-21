ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ASOMY opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.80.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

