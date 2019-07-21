ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Head to Head Comparison

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bodycote does not pay a dividend.

ASM International has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASM International and Bodycote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $966.16 million 3.56 $185.57 million N/A N/A Bodycote $814.32 million 2.48 N/A N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Bodycote.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 22.49% 10.99% 10.01% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASM International and Bodycote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bodycote 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASM International beats Bodycote on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include specialized plasma spray, high velocity oxygen fuel, and thermo-chemically formed coatings to enhance wear resistance. It serves aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.