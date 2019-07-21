Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Raised to C$2.10

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:ASND opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

