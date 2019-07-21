Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $362.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.60 million and the highest is $371.71 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $333.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

ARCC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 923,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $361,733 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.