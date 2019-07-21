Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.