Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.00 million. Antero Resources posted sales of $989.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 13,480,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,544. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,050 shares of company stock valued at $330,062 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,708,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,721,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,140 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in Antero Resources by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 6,693,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,291,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

