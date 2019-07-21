AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 4,280,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,037. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

