Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target at $384.33

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.00.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.82. The stock had a trading volume of 586,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $291.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

