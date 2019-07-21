Analysts Set Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) PT at C$0.60

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Shares of BXE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.77. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,781. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. Bellatrix Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bellatrix Exploration will post -1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.