Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carter Bank and Trust an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson began coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners began coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 46,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,576. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

