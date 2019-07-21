Analysts Expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.99 Million

Brokerages expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report $159.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.01 million to $164.10 million. Liberty Property Trust posted sales of $176.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year sales of $660.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.81 million to $723.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $685.08 million, with estimates ranging from $652.28 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,979,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,061,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after purchasing an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

