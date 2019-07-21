Analysts Expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 186,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,051. The stock has a market cap of $537.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 690,645 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $2,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,842,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after acquiring an additional 264,920 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 54.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

