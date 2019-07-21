Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $284.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.25 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,470. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $894,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $374,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

