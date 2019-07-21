Analysts Expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. BRT Apartments posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.74. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

