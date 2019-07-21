Analysts Anticipate Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 17 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of GTS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.26. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.51. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $787.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Triple-S Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Triple-S Management by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 66,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Triple-S Management by 82.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Triple-S Management by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

