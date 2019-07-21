Analysts Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report sales of $170.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the highest is $171.50 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $176.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $718.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.50 million to $728.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $763.36 million, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $794.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 665,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,755,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

