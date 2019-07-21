Analysts Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to report $8.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.03 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.98 billion to $32.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.33 billion to $34.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.90.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,795.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

