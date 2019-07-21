American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02, RTT News reports. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.85-8.35 EPS.

American Express stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

