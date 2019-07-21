American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$43.6-44.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.57 billion.American Express also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.03.
In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,797 shares of company stock worth $21,861,060 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
