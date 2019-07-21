American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$43.6-44.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.57 billion.American Express also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.03.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,797 shares of company stock worth $21,861,060 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.