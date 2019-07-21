American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. American Campus Communities has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $47.78 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.