Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes posted narrower-than-expected loss and sales beat estimates in the first quarter of 2019. With the increasing traction of Aristada in the market, the company continues to emerge as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline, highlighted by the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 and the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for diroximel fumarate for multiple sclerosis, with action expected in the fourth quarter. The company also expects to release data from ALKS 4230's anti-tumor response study in 2019. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues from partners, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Alkermes has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $2,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,317,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,926.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,373 shares of company stock worth $4,905,080. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $31,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after acquiring an additional 655,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 378,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alkermes by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 375,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 186,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

