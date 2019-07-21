Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Gabelli cut KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.34. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 143.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $107,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

